Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Up 9.5%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares shot up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $7.96. 608,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 25,356,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 1,588.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 445.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 67,664 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

