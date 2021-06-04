Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.66 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report sales of $30.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.30 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $109.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $124.36 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,548. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.87. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $611.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 141,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

