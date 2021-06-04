National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NESR opened at $13.72 on Thursday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

