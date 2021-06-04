National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 34,270 shares.The stock last traded at $73.82 and had previously closed at $74.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.52.
National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in National HealthCare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in National HealthCare by 303.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National HealthCare Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
Read More: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.