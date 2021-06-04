National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 34,270 shares.The stock last traded at $73.82 and had previously closed at $74.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.52.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in National HealthCare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in National HealthCare by 303.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

