NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NatWest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after acquiring an additional 123,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NatWest Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 157,949 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,325,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 290,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 324,774 shares during the period. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. 1,522,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.55.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. On average, research analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

