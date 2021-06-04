Navalign LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,187.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,272.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,437.13 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

