NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $80.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

