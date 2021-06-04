Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Reaches $0.0593

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $250,292.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.10 or 0.00577995 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,142,949 coins and its circulating supply is 77,607,394 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.