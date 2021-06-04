NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Gap Down to $38.74

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.74, but opened at $36.80. NETGEAR shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 831 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $34,095.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Durr sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,904. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in NETGEAR by 469.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NETGEAR by 523.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

