New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) PT Lowered to $50.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.64. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,956 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

