New York Mortgage Trust’s (NYMT) Hold Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

NYMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.95. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. Research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 155,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

