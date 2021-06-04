Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Tobam’s 8th Largest Position

Tobam lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,957 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Newmont were worth $54,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $390,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.90. The company had a trading volume of 136,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,122. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

