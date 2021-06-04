Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Short Interest Update

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,080,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 29th total of 9,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE NEM opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 10.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

