NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NewRiver REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 96.67 ($1.26).

NRR opened at GBX 100.34 ($1.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £307.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. NewRiver REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. NewRiver REIT’s payout ratio is currently -0.17%.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

