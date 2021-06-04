Newscrypto (NWC) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $143.68 million and approximately $17.87 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002467 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00067756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00297145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00239085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.59 or 0.01119406 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,643.71 or 0.99659970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 278,042,918 coins and its circulating supply is 158,393,270 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

