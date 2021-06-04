NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,903,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,368,371 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 3.3% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $521,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.77. 62,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,701,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.61. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

