NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.34 Million

Brokerages expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to report sales of $294.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.58 million to $312.30 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $196.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on NEX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

NEX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.20. 1,830,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 82.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,426,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 642,559 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

