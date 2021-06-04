NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Announces Earnings Results

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NGL stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $7.44.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.