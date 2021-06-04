NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.20 Million

Analysts expect that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will report $123.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.59 million and the highest is $127.80 million. NN reported sales of $150.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $487.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.83 million to $500.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $510.37 million, with estimates ranging from $496.73 million to $524.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.61 million.

Several brokerages have commented on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NN by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNBR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.61. 277,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53. NN has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $327.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.37.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

