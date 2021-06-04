NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NNBR opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53. NN has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.37.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. NN had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NN will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NN by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NN by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 489,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 56,257 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NN by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 388,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 93,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

