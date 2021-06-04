Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.23

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.13.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,156,000 after buying an additional 706,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,242,000 after acquiring an additional 604,379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,074,000 after acquiring an additional 583,169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,759,000 after acquiring an additional 755,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

