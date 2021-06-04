NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 13,701 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $44,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.56. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,271. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $90.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.57.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

