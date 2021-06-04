NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 274 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 59,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,816,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.11. 220,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,507,657. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.94. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 679,916 shares of company stock valued at $124,449,125. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

