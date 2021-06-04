NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $500.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $404.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

