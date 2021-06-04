NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 724 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,865 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $405.69. The stock had a trading volume of 61,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $382.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $396.37. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.35.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

