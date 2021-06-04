Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.490-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.55 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.040-2.190 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NOVT stock opened at $136.48 on Friday. Novanta has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

