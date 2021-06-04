Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Shares of SWKS opened at $167.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.83 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

