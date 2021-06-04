Novare Capital Management LLC Invests $284,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PINS opened at $62.61 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,043.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $798,949.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 797,592 shares of company stock valued at $55,215,594 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

