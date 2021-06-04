Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Truist Financial stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

