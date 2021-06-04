Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Upgraded to Buy at Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has C$3.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$3.05.
Shares of CVE:NVO opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.78. Novo Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$4.16. The company has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25.
Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile
