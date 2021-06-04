Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Upgraded to Buy at Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has C$3.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$3.05.

Shares of CVE:NVO opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.78. Novo Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$4.16. The company has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

