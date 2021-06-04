Numis Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Sanne Group (LON:SNN)

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sanne Group (LON:SNN) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanne Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 685 ($8.95).

Get Sanne Group alerts:

Sanne Group stock opened at GBX 785 ($10.26) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 672.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Sanne Group has a 52-week low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 790 ($10.32).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.