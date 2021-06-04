Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Down 5%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.76. 15,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 739,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,262,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

