Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
JCO stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55.
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.