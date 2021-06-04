Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.54. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $14.97.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
