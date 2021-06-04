Nvwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

NYSE DUK opened at $101.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

