Nvwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $263.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.29. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.