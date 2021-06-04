Nvwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

OEF stock opened at $189.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $135.92 and a 12 month high of $192.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.80.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

