Nvwm LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $816.65 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $543.03 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $816.63. The firm has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

