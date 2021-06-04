Nvwm LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 552,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,858,000 after buying an additional 40,169 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $311.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.58. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.92 and a fifty-two week high of $317.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.