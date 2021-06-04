Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $146.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.03. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,547,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total value of $1,533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,914 shares of company stock worth $89,471,835. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.