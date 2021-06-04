Nvwm LLC Invests $486,000 in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,170,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,065,000 after acquiring an additional 540,495 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 307,210 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 280,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 328,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.