Nvwm LLC Purchases 5,107 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNM. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,467,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,900,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,953,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,566,000.

Shares of VNM opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

