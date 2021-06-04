Nvwm LLC Sells 2,351 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nvwm LLC lessened its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Zscaler by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $748,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,683,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,633. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $184.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of -127.95 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.59 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.