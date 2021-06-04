Oasis Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.60 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $112.68 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002683 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

