Oasis Petroleum Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann expects that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.07 EPS.

OAS has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $91.35 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $95.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

