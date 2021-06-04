Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $8.34. Ocugen shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 54,814 shares.

Specifically, Director Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $63,424.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 557,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $69,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 737,298 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,503. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ocugen by 12.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

