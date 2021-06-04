Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Old National Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 175,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 86,391 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

