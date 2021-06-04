Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 146.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,649 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,681 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 105,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 288,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.21.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.