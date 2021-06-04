Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Short Interest Update

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 29th total of 345,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $401.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.46. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill E. York bought 4,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $53,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 171,250 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,565,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,653 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 83,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.