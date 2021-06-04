Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Olympic Steel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 176,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

